LOWVILLE — What a difference a year makes.
The complete transformation of the Lewis County human services building on Outer Stowe Street has been accomplished after the much-anticipated electrical panels finally arrived.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon attended by more than 100 people commemorated the new-again structure that was built in the 1980s.
In recounting the history of the renovations and why they were needed, Social Services Executive Director Jennifer L. Jones said the heating and electrical systems in the old building had significant problems, saying “we could turn on a coffee pot in the kitchen and it would turn off a computer on the other side of the building.”
Light, wide hallways and other features that would provide a calming environment for the workers who help people in very stressful situations every day informed design decisions made by architect Patrick J. Currier from C&S Companies.
The muted but airy color palet with grays, blues and muted greens with neutral cream as a foundation add to the soothing ambiance while the strategically placed vaulted ceiling and clean lines throughout give the impression of elevated modern design without being impersonal.
Sen. Mark C. Walczyk said he had been in the building prior to renovations but had not seen the progress since the work began in August.
“It’s hard to recognize. It’s very impressive — what a facility. It’s going to serve the people of Lewis County very well,” the senator said.
He added that projects like this are important because it is at the heart of the direct service provided to the people of the county, but also because “the people that serve (the people) every day deserve a good place to work in. These are the county employees that are taking care of people — helping them step out of poverty, helping them in tough situations — they have a tough job to do. They deserve a good space to work in.”
In his speech, County Manager Ryan M. Piche thanked the many people involved with the $8 million project, lauding county Facilities Director Matthew J. O’Conner; project managers Nicholas R. Garito and James D. Garito of KT Construction; and the many trades workers on the project.
Tristen R. McAleese, Tanner L. Chrzanowski and Brady W. Chrzanowski work for two of the local contractors on the project and attended the ribbon-cutting and celebration.
“Everybody got along pretty well and it was great working with all the different companies,” Mr. McAleese said. “There didn’t seem to be too many problems at all. It went pretty smooth.”
He added, while they stood in the new break room where refreshments were being served, that usually when they finish a project they walk around and look at the place but they do not get included in “a party like this.”
The debate as to whether to renovate the existing building or build a new one started in 2008, moved forward a bit in 2013, but only resulted in a decision and a plan in 2020.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Lewis County Legislature chair Lawrence L. Dolhof. “I think the architect and all the construction workers did a fantastic job and I’m really pleased with the turnout. I hope the employees are pleased as well. (The building) should provide service to residents for a number of years to come.”
The departments of Social Services, Community Services and the Office for the Aging moved to the former Glenfield elementary school building in August so that construction could begin without an interruption of services.
Mrs. Jones said they will be returning to the Outer Stowe Street building in early July.
“Coming back should be easier than going out was,” she said with a grin. “At least I hope.”
No interruption of services is expected.
