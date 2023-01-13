Annabelle Alguire

Barbara Alguire

Don Alguire

Harry Alguire

Donna Fuller Allen

Bill Anderson

Anna Anderson

Lew Anderson

Larrie Arquitte

Melanie Arthur

Flora and Joe Austin

John and Charlotte Austin

Charles Ax Jr.

Lea Barrett

PFC Harold Beane

Danny Besaw

Cathy Bigelow

Christopher Bigelow

Jane and Ward Bigelow

Jerald Bigelow

Lila Bigelow

Merlin Bigelow

Milan Bigelow

Theron Bigelow

Laraine Binatto

Baby Bland

John Bland

Kathie Bland

Kevin Bland

Tom Bland

Carl and Nettie Bowhall

Lorraine Brayton

Ivan and Pauline Breaky

Barbara Briggs

Brenda Brightman

Corporal Henry Brogrette

Linda Brown

Bill Brozzo

Randy Brozzo

Vera Brozzo

Yvonne Bulger

Alberta Burke

John Burke

Daniel Burritt

Dale Bush

Kay Bush

Lawrence Butler

Pastor J. Alfred Cage

Evelyn and Francis Cardinal

Sister Margaret Carew

Pastor Phil Caruso

Orrin Caswell

Ellen Chambers

Andrew Chester

Aldena Conklin

Danny Conklin

Deanna Conklin

Dixie Conklin

Eloise Janet Conklin

Keith Conklin

Laura Conklin

Milan Conklin

Milan Fred Conklin

Shirley Conklin

Kasey Corscadden

Linnet Crump

Dorothy Dafoe

Jim Dafoe

Ronald Dafoe

Bev Dalton

Cleo Dalton

Jim Dalton

Mark Dalton

Mary Dalton

Mildred Dalton

Nancy Dalton

Nena Dalton

Norm Dalton

Rollie Dalton

Ronnie Dalton

Tena Dalton

Claude Davis

Leslie M. Davis

Robert Day

Billie Delorenzo

Brad Dodway

Danny Dodway

Lucy Dodway

Paul Dodway

Raymond Dodway

Bea Duranceau

Joe Duranceau

Florence Dwyer

Jean Easton

Natasha Embry

Vera Empson

Wayne Farr

Conrad Felix Sr.

Ron Fenlong

Andrew Ferguson

Julia W. Ferguson

Art Ferry Jr.

Michael Ferry Jr.

Claude Finley

Marjorie Finley

Clair and Bill Franke

Al Franson

Clarence Fuller

Marjorie Fuller

Clyde and Edith Gardner

Ruth and Leigh Garrand

Richard “Birdman” George

Phyllis Gilbert

Helen Gillings

Richard Gillings

Wilma Girard

Ivan Gordon Jr.

Brian Green

Jack Green

John U. Green

Shirley B. Green

Cyril and Helen Greenhill

Leonard Guyre

David Hale

John Hannigan

Dick and Rose Harra

Bill and Jeanne Hart

Tom Hayes

Warren Hayes

William Hendricks

Bradley Hodgdon

Brian Hodgdon

Dylan Hodgdon

Harry Hodgdon Jr.

Harry Hodgdon Sr.

Jim Hodgdon

Lina Hodgdon

Robert Holland

Arthur and Beatrice House

Cheryl House

David and Susan House

Dorothy Hurlbut

Holcomb Huse

Addison Hutchinson

Marjorie Hutchinson

Ira Idzenga

Harold Jenkins Sr.

George Jennings

Mary Jennings

Ceylon Johnson

Bernice Jones

Doris Jones

Gomer Jones

Merideth Jones

Wendall and Ruth Jones

Ivan Kinney

Suzie Klaver

Leo Labbe

Marielle Labbe

Scott Labbe

Richard Labow

Bob LaClaire

Craig Lamb

Brian Langtry

George Langtry

Howard Langtry

John Langtry

Larry Langtry

Lawrence Langtry

Loretta Langtry

Marceline Langtry

Larry LaPoint

Eva Laurenza

Joseph Laurenza

Lee Laurenza

Louise Laurenza

Marilyn Laurenza

Sam Laurenza

Tony Laurenza

Tim Law

Mildred Lenahan

Worth Lenahan

Hermon Leonard

Kay Leonard

Orville Lewis

Jason Lowery

Ellis Manzolati

Pierina Manzolati

Alfred McEathron

Ernest McEathron Sr.

Rosa McEathron

Emerson McQuade

Jimmy Merck

Christopher Merritt

Wesley Merritt

Alma Miller

Brian Mitchell

Mary Molnar

Dorothy Morrison

Carlton Morrow

Keith Neuroth

Ronald Oakley

Harold B. O’Dell

Larry O’Dell

Robert O’Dell

Violet O’Dell

Charles Papp

Rev. Edward Papp

Teddy Bear Papp

Earl Parker

Claude Patchin

Blanche “Birdie” Perkins

Ray Perkins Jr.

Ray Perkins Sr.

Edwin Perrigo

Lida Perrin

Nancy Perrin

Walter Perrin

Annette Phelps

Diane Phelps

Jason Phelps

Jordan Phelps

Jonathan Piro

Joe Pistolesi

Carolyn Pistolesi

Joe and Carolyn Pistolesi

Bob Pond

Beulah Youngs Porter

Claire Porter

Charles Powers

John and Dorothy Powers

Bob and Lucille Pratt

Cathy and Sarah Pratt

Ross D. Putman

David Winfield Rambaugh

Lucille Rambaugh

Joseph Rastley

Luella Ray

Carl Raymo

Alice Corbett Reddy

Eric D. Reed

Paul Reed

Paul and Rita Reed

Ardis Reynolds

Carole Reynolds

David I. Reynolds

Emeline J. Reynolds

Gordon Reynolds

Hugh Reynolds

James A. Reynolds

Jennifer Reynolds

Wallace Reynolds

Marjorie Rice

Max Rice

Jeanette and Ed Riley

Carl E. Rivers

Helen G. Rivers

Sarah L. Rivers

Jane Rue

Hugh Rumbaugh

Shawn Sawyer

Eddie Schoff

Joyce Schoff

Louise R. Schwellensattl

Dorothy Seiser

Eileen Seiser

John Seiser

Thomas Seiser

Terry Seery

Mike Shatraw

Mitchell Shove

Rhetta Smith

Treyanna Sommerville

Brennan Stevens

Inez Stevens

Stanley Stevens

Philip Stoliker

Thomas R. Storrin

Roscoe Stowell

Sandra Stowell

Shirley Stowell

Marsha Streeter

Patty Streeter

Ron Streeter

Ronald Streeter

Shirley Streeter

Steve Streeter

Frances Swift

Mary Swift

William Swift

Bruce Tamblin

Robert and Stella Tamblin

Roger and Phyllis Tamblin

Cliff Taylor

Aaron Terhune

Frances Terpstra

Jason Terpstra

John Terpstra

Fern and Paul Thompson

Carol Thornton

James Tropeano

Cary Vaile

Richard Walton

Dale Weatherup

E. Watson Weatherup

Gordon Weatherup

Lynn Weatherup

Nina Weaver

Doug Weldon

Steve Weldon

George Wells Jr.

Linda Wells

Carlton and Emma Whitaker

Sue Reynolds Wiley

Nancy Winch

Helen Wood

Carlton Woods

Patti Woods

Terry Woodward

Bruce Youngs

Clifford Youngs

Donna Youngs

Gregory C. Youngs

Izetta Murphy Youngs

Jesse Youngs

Keitha Youngs

Mitchell Youngs

Randolph “Bud” Youngs

Randolph C. Youngs

Russell Youngs

William “Bill” Youngs

Roy Zwever

