FISHERS LANDING — A $400,000 project has begun to increase access to the Fishers Landing boat launch.
The town of Orleans owns and maintains the Fishers Landing Boat Launch, located centrally on the St. Lawrence River between the villages of Clayton and Alexandria Bay.
The state Department of State announced that work has started on the project that will increase access during periods of high waters. On Tuesday Orleans employees were pouring concrete for the ramp pad. Funding for the project comes from the state’s $300 million Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI).
The boat launch is popular with residents and visitors of the area during the boating season, as well as hunters, anglers and seasonal island residents.
The boat launch site also is adjacent to the Fishers Landing Volunteer Fire department and is used by emergency rescue services.
The town has made previous efforts to maintain the launch, but due to high water conditions experienced along the river in 2019, the launch needed improvements.
Orleans Town Supervisor Kevin Rarick said the improvements will help “support the first-class fishing and boating opportunities that our region is proud to offer.”
Improvements include installation of a new boat launch to allow for easier use and accessibility even during times of high-water events, and the addition of new floating docks at the site to allow for temporary vessel tie up during loading and unloading.
Lighting will be installed around the ramp and floating docks to accommodate public use of the docks after dusk.
The completed improvements will address fluctuating water levels along the St. Lawrence River, as well as promote boater safety.
In a press release, Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez said that the boat launch improvements will increase tourism in the town, particularly during the boating season.
