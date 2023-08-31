MASSENA — Massena’s Solidarity Parade returns for its 43rd year on Monday.
The theme this year is, “United we bargain, divided we beg.”
Parade co-organizer Ron P. McDougall said they chose that theme because “we believe you’re better off being in a union … whether it’s for a better standard of living, benefits, wages or workplace safety.”
Parade organizers from about 40 different unions and organizations are expected for a total of 1,000 to 2,000 marchers.
Lineup is on Center Street at 10 a.m., with the parade starting at 11 a.m.
The parade will head over to Main Street and then head south, stopping at Springs Park.
There will be a picnic in the park with burgers, hot dogs, soda, ice cream and beer. There will also be music from a DJ and bounce houses for kids, along with the regular playground installations.
There will be a raffle drawing for eight cash prizes ranging from $100 to $10,000 dollars. Tickets are available from McDougall or Frenchie’s Chevrolet and Frenchie’s Ford, each on East Orvis Street.
The Solidarity Parade was started in 1984 by Roger B. Clough, former business manager for the IBEW Local 2032, and Stephan R. Matzan, former president of United Auto Workers Local 465. It has been a Labor Day tradition in Massena since then.
