Henderson — Not a cloud was in sight as hundreds of parade goers experienced the annual Memorial Day parade on Monday.

“The parade is about celebrating the freedoms that American service men and women gave their lives to protect,” parade and ceremony coordinator Eric C. Anderson said. “It is a solemn day of remembrance but also a time to reflect on what these brave men and women died for.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.