Henderson — Not a cloud was in sight as hundreds of parade goers experienced the annual Memorial Day parade on Monday.
“The parade is about celebrating the freedoms that American service men and women gave their lives to protect,” parade and ceremony coordinator Eric C. Anderson said. “It is a solemn day of remembrance but also a time to reflect on what these brave men and women died for.”
Dozens of area businesses, organizations, emergency services personnel, students, and politicians paraded down State Route 178, showcasing their patriotism with many donning red, white, and blue.
After the parade, a large crowd gathered at the Veteran’s Memorial and flag pole for a ceremony. Those in attendance included World War II veteran Frank P. Schwencke, Henderson Harbor, a telephone lineman in the U. S. Marine Corps, and many veterans and their family members.
Deacon Larry Ambeau of Queen of Heaven parish opened the ceremony with a prayer saying, “Your children died defending us here on earth. Help us be mindful this weekend and always of the sacrifices made by those in uniform.”
Belleville Henderson Marching Band members performed the “National Anthem” and “Taps.”
