OGDENSBURG — The largest parade in the north country will have a wintery theme to it. The 62nd annual Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival will celebrate “Christmas in July.”

To go along with the theme, the Seaway Festival Committee is holding a house-decorating contest, with judging taking place on July 24. The cut-off for entries is midnight July 23. Anyone within city limits may enter a home to be judged by sending an email with the address of the home to christmasinjuly13699@gmail.com.

