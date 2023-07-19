OGDENSBURG — The largest parade in the north country will have a wintery theme to it. The 62nd annual Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival will celebrate “Christmas in July.”
To go along with the theme, the Seaway Festival Committee is holding a house-decorating contest, with judging taking place on July 24. The cut-off for entries is midnight July 23. Anyone within city limits may enter a home to be judged by sending an email with the address of the home to christmasinjuly13699@gmail.com.
After a hiatus of 11 years, the Seaway Festival Queen Pageant returned and recent Ogdensburg Free Academy graduate Jaedyn Awan was selected to receive the honor.
Awan was named the festival’s Queen in the 9th-12th grade division and Lauren Beldock was named the 2023 Princess in the 6th-8th grade division. Held at the auditorium at Ogdensburg Free Academy, the Queen Pageant saw a total of three contestants — Awan, Makayla Masters and Delia Hooper. Beldock was the lone competitor in the Princess Division.
“Jaedyn, Makayla, Delia and Lauren were amazing. They all arrived to rehearsal that morning with positive attitudes and enthusiasm. They were a lot of fun to work with and were very focused on the tasks at hand. If I could’ve given everyone a crown, I would have,” said Queen Pageant organizer Amanda Geary.
She said that for the first pageant in more than a decade and planned on short notice, Geary thought that it went well and expects the event to grow.
“Everyone who volunteered did a great job decorating, managing the stage, helping the contestants and keeping me on track. Now that we’ve taken that leap and have a year to plan the next one, I expect to only see the pageant grow,” Geary said.
The return of the Queen Pageant marks the beginning of the 62nd annual Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival even though it does not officially begin until Friday.
The following is the tentative schedule that can be found at www.ogdensburgseawayfestival.org:
FRIDAY, JULY 21
Seaway Valley Prevention Council presents a Movie Night in the Park: “LUCA” at 8:30 p.m. at Montroy Park. Bring your own chairs and blankets.
SATURDAY, JULY 22
The Frederic Remington/Rip Friot Memorial Canoe Race is a 10-mile downstream race on the Oswegatchie River from Heuvelton to Ogdensburg. The course is flatwater, however there is one shallow water section by Eel Weir State Park and one short portage around the Eel Weir Dam at the 6-mile mark. This race is sponsored by the St. Lawrence Valley Paddlers. Check-ins begin at 8:30 a.m. with the first line racing beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the second at 10 a.m.
Pre-registration race entry fees are $20 solo canoe, kayak or SUP; $35 tandem canoe or kayak; or $50 for C-4 canoe. Add $5 for race day registrations, Checks payable to the Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival are due on race day.
The Kids Fishing Derby, for kids 12 and younger, will take place at the Diamond National lot from 9:30-11 a.m. No sign-ups are required, Worms will be provided. Awards will be given for 1st through 3rd, Strangest Catch and Sportsmanship. Other prizes will be offered.
The Summer Wine & Craft Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richard G. Lockwood Civic Center. There will be local wine vendors, goods and wares as well as food vendor — Pig and Moo BBQ. Cost for admission is $2. If interested in becoming a vendor, contact Michele Morrison at 315-528-0332 or email craftsmm@gmail.com. Cost for 10x10 spaces are $45 for one day or $90 for two days.
All proceeds benefit the Seaway Festival.
Firefighter Kid’s Games at Morrisette Park are from 1 to 4 p.m. hosted by the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799. Food will be provided.
Concert in the Park with Ryan McNally at Library Park from 6 to 8 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 23
Hosmer’s Marina will host the 2023 Sandbar Classic Fishing Derby for kids and adults. Entry is $20 for adults and $10 for entrants aged 16 and under. Divisions will include bass, walleye, pike, and perch from the St. Lawrence River only. Weigh in will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and all fish must be alive upon entry. Place will be determined by weight with tie breaker being length. Only one fish per division, and you may bump your fish. Please also note that everyone in the boat must be entered in the derby.
Oswegatchie Golf Challenge at Trafalgar Park from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. may be impacted by summer construction. More details will be announced. Sponsored by the Ogdensburg Lions Club.
The Summer Wine & Craft Show will continue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Richard G. Lockwood Civic Center.
Battle of the Bands at the OFA Athletic Facility will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. The half-time show will be Downbeats Percussion. Bleachers will be available with handicapped seating options as well. Admission fee is $3. The Block O Booster Club will be operating a concession stand.
MONDAY, JULY 24
Ogdensburg Dance Studio Performance will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at Library Park.
TUESDAY, JULY 25
The Lip Sync Contest will take place at Library Park from 6 to 8 p.m.
Seaway Festival 5K Race will take place on the Maple City Trail from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The race begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Dobisky Center with a $10 entry fee to benefit the Seaway Festival. Top male and female runners will receive a trophy and medals will be presented to first place male and female finishers in each of the following divisions: walkers, youth (14 and under), high school (15-19), 20-29, 30-29, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and up
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26
A Classic Car Cruise In will take place at Library Park from 6 to 8 p.m.
A Concert in the Park with Jaynie Trudell will take place at Library Park from 6 to 8 p.m.
THURSDAY, JULY 27
A Concert in the Park with Atom Ghost will take place at Library Park from 6 to 8 p.m.
A Dunk Booth at Library Park will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Dunk local celebrities to help support the festival. Five balls for $3.
A Tug of War at Monnet Park will take place at 6 p.m. Teams of 10 will compete against one another to claim this year’s title as champs. Cost is $30 to enter for 10 man teams. Two members must be female. Entries can be made online or at the Dobisky Center c/o Mackenzie Cole or Roethel’s River Rat Design.
FRIDAY, JULY 28
A Concert in the Park with At All Times will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Library Park. Common Revolution will take over from 7 to 10 p.m.
The fireworks show will take place at dusk. The place is still to be determined.
SATURDAY, JULY 29
Seaway Festival Parade at Ford Street will start at 11 a.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 30
The annual Duck Race will take place at Ogdensburg City Pool at 11 a.m. $5 per duck to enter. Ducks can be purchased at River Rat Designs/Roethel’s on Ford Street. First prize is $1,000; second and third prizes are $100 each; fourth and fifth prizes are $50 each.
A Car Show by the Seaway Cruisers at Fort de la Presentation’s Lighthouse Point from noon to 4 p.m.
A Craft & Farmer’s Outdoor Market will take place on the Dobisky Center lawn from noon to 4 p.m. There will be arts, crafts and food vendors set up outside.
A Cornhole Tournament at the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge will take place at 1 p.m. There will be two-person teams. It will be double elimination. Food and beverages available at the Moose. Cost is $20 per team. Entries can be made at Moose Lodge 814 or Roethels on Ford Street. Call 315-393-3518 to enter by phone. Entries will be limited to the first 32 teams registered.
A petting zoo will be held at Lockwood Arena at 3 p.m.
