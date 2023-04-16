Lewis Co. addresses vacant properties

The Vacant Property Revitalization Grant Program administered by Naturally Lewis had 10 applications that totalled almost $800,000 in improvements to buildings that have seen better days like these shown. Photo courtesy of Naturally Lewis

LOWVILLE — Finding new uses for old properties is an economic development priority for Lewis County and the Vacant Property Revitalization Program is one of the latest tools to address the problem.

According to Cheyenne Steria, director of finance and incentives for the county’s economic development administration organization, Naturally Lewis, 10 property owners filed applications for the matching grant by the Friday deadline last week for property improvement projects totalling $790,000.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.