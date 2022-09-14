Addisyn Gillette was the winner of the People’s Choice award for the Lego Contest at the Lewis County Fair, with a depiction of a dog show. For entry in the 7-10 age class, Addisyn was awarded a Lego storage box and $25. Entries in the contest had to follow the theme for the 2020 fair — Sew it, Grow it and Tow it. Levi Santamour won the age 4-6 class followed by Anastasia Stauring in second and Solomon Moser, third. For the age 7-10 class, Drew Faduski won followed by Alexis Grunert and Cooper Brown. Drew also won the Best of Show award with a $25 prize. Gideon Moser won the contest for 11-15 year-olds, followed by Blake Meyer and Jude Lehman. First place winner were awarded $25, second place earned $15 and third, $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.