LOWVILLE — Bubblers — also called deicers, aerators or ice eaters — have been harnessed for years to keep winter ice from building up around docks in lakes and rivers that can cause damage, but their use may be on thin ice in one community because of the thin ice hazard they create.

The 327-acre Brantingham Lake in the town of Greig has 11 miles of waterfront with a wide-range of privately owned camps — from small seasonal cabins to more sprawling, insulated homes — each with its own dock or boathouse with equally varied construction. Public access to the lake is available only at one boat launch on the edge of the lake nearest to the hamlet of Brantingham.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.