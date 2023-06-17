ADAMS — Historical Association of South Jefferson visitors experienced a taste of summer at the annual Strawberry Festival on Friday and Saturday.
“This event is a great way for people to get out and experience Adams and learn a little more about the history of southern Jefferson County,” Debbie Quick, office manager for the Historical Association of South Jefferson, said. “We have food, fun, and demonstrations.”
Going strong for more than 40 years, the event highlighted local crafters, tours of the facilities on the property, and a walk down memory lane.
“We are proud to showcase our restored stained glass windows and two historical organs in the meeting house,” Ms. Quick said. “Visitors could also tour the Ripley House Museum, Haights Corners District schoolhouse (relocated from Lorraine), old 1800s log cabin (relocated from Henderson), aircraft spotters building from WWII (relocated from Rodman), and see an old H.H. Babcock carriage (made in Watertown), along with antique tractors.”
The Jefferson County Dairy Princess served ice cream. Scouts from local units provided demonstrations. A petting zoo was available on Saturday for kids of all ages.
Another feature, significant for the Historical Association, was the sale of its brand new book, “Murder and Mayhem in Southern Jefferson County.” A special price was offered at the Strawberry Festival and copies are available for sale during normal business hours at the Ripley House Museum.
