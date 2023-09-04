ADAMS — Marking the unofficial end to summer, the Adams Fire Department held its annual field days events and Labor Day parade.
“This is the 114th year of celebration and we always try to offer something for everyone,” Robert D. Simpson, public information officer for the Adams Fire Department said.
Events included a cornhole tournament on Sunday; musical performances by 10th Mountain Division bands, as well as the bands Gridlock, and Full Circle; bounce houses; fan favorite fair food; and the traditional Labor Day parade on Monday.
“The annual event raises awareness of our support to the community, and also serves as one of our fundraisers for necessary equipment and gear upgrades,” Mr. Simpson added. “We really enjoy seeing our community members take part in these activities.”
