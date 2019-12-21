LYONS FALLS — The Adirondack Community Chorus, under the direction of Peg Nuspliger, has announced rehearsals for its first concert of 2020.
The concert, “Y’all Come: Hear the Music of Our Lives!” will be held at 4 p.m. March 1 at Forest Presbyterian Church in Lyons Falls.
Rehearsals begin Jan. 5 at the church. Times are 1 p.m. for tenors and basses, 1:30 p.m. for the full chorus and 2:30 p.m. for sopranos and altos. Subsequent rehearsal dates will be at the same times on Sundays on Jan. 12, 19 and 26 and Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23.
A final practice before the concert will take place on the evening of either Wednesday, Feb. 26, or Thursday, Feb. 27.
Snow dates for all the Sunday rehearsals will be at 6:30 p.m. on the following Mondays unless otherwise announced.
The March 1 concert will contain the following: “Ya’ll Come,” “Mountain Music,” “That Good Old Country Music” (medley), “Hey, Good Lookin’,” “I Saw the Light,” “Crazy,” “Walkin’ after Midnight,” “The Gambler,” “The Preacher and the Bear,” “I Walk the Line: The Music of Johnny Cash,” “Daddy Sang Bass,” “I’ve Been Everywhere,” “Most People Are Good” and the medley “Forever Country.”
Any singer who is interested is welcome to join the ACC. No audition is necessary. The only requirement is a commitment to attend rehearsals.
Contact Jan Yauger at 315-942-2046 or email Ms. Yauger at jmy1231@aol.com to reserve a copy of the music if unable to make the first rehearsal.
This concert is made possible in part by a grant from the Northern New York Community Foundation through the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Fund.
