WATERTOWN — Admissions for Art for Heroes, the second annual Regional Child Fatality Review Team art contest, will be accepted through March 31, with the idea for participants to design, draw, color or paint an image of what they believe law enforcement or emergency response means to them.
A winner from each age group, 3-7, 8-13, and 14-18, will be chosen at the end of the contest. Each winner will have their art displayed in a frame at the Child Advocacy Center and receive a framed certificate of recognition, a sketchbook and a photo with a local hero.
All entries will be hung throughout multiple law enforcement and emergency response agencies in the region and all participants will receive certificates of participation.
Images each must be submitted on 8x10-size paper and sent via email or mail to either jennae@vacjc.com or 418 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601. Submissions must include first and last names, the age of the artist and a parent/guardian name and email.
