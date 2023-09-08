CLAYTON — State Attorney General Letitia James’s office will host a public symposium for Northern New York charities Tuesday at the Clayton Opera House.
The event, which is open to all employees and board members of north country nonprofits, as well as members of the public who may be interested in joining a nonprofit, begins at 9 a.m. with registration. There is no cost to attend.
The symposium will feature state government and local nonprofit officials discussing best practices and state requirements for financial accountability and ethical standards. Attorney General James will provide video greetings.
The symposium, “Doing Well While Doing Good,” will run until noon at the opera house, 403 Riverside Drive.
