Alicia Reed, Anthony Cornell

William and Kimberly Reed, Gouverneur, announce the engagement of their daughter, Alicia A. Reed, Gouverneur, to Anthony L. Cornell, Gouverneur.
Ms. Reed graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a master’s degree in elementary education. She is an elementary teacher at Clifton-Fine Central School, Star Lake.
Mr. Cornell, son of Larry and Sally Cornell, Gouverneur, graduated from Gouverneur Central School. He is a mechanic at Blevin’s, Gouverneur.
An Oct. 19 wedding at the couple’s home is planned.
