American Legion Post 61 to host Flag Day events
WATERTOWN — Next Tuesday, the American Legion Army and Navy Post 61, 138 Sterling St., will hold a Flag Day and Flag Retirement Ceremony beginning at 6 p.m.
National Flag Day, June 14, is a day honoring the national flag, commemorating the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777. The public is welcome to attend next Tuesday’s events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.