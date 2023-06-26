WATERTOWN — Thursday’s Concert in the Park and fireworks show will be the final note for Carl A. McLaughlin.
This will be the last year that McLaughlin will head the committee for the Noon Rotary Club, which has put on the Fourth of July concert in Thompson Park for almost a decade.
Rotary member Kevin Jordan will take over the committee chair for next year’s concert, although McLaughlin will continue to be involved.
“I’m still going to be a worker bee,” McLaughlin said.
The Concert in the Park begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the historic city park.
McLaughlin got involved when the Noon Rotary took over organizing the event after it looked like its decade’s run could come to an end.
Rande S. Richardson, Northern New York Community Foundation executive director, approached the Rotary about organizing the annual concert following the sudden death of Michael C. Miller, president of the North Country Arts Council, McLaughlin recalled.
“Rande asked would you folks be interested and I thought it was a good idea,” he said.
For many years, the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra performed the Fourth of July concert but that run ended with its demise in 2010.
Previously, the Syracuse orchestra funded the entire event. When it stepped in to help, the Rotary became responsible for fundraising for the $35,000 needed to put on the concert every year. The Orchestra of Northern New York took over performing the music in 2013.
“Mike (Miller) was a one-man show,” McLaughlin said.
Working with a Rotary committee, he’s been the force to find sponsors and donors to keep the music and fireworks going ever since, Jordan said.
He credited McLaughlin for sustaining partnerships with the city and the Northern New York Community Foundation to keep the concerts going.
“We plan not to fix what’s not broken,” he said.
For McLaughlin, there isn’t anything better than getting the community up on the hill at Thompson Park for a picnic with the orchestra and end the night with a bang with fireworks.
But COVID-19 canceled the 2020 concert and the city of Watertown ran the concert in 2021 because of difficulties in raising money during the pandemic.
The Rotary and the concert were back on track last year.
Thursday’s concert will be a final one in other ways, too.
It will be the last Concert at the Park for Kenneth B. Andrews, founder, music director and conductor of the Orchestra of Northern New York, who will be hanging up his baton at the end of the year.
And former Mayor T. “Tom” Urling Walker, who initiated the concert decades ago, won’t be there. He died in January at the age of 97.
But this year’s performance of the orchestra will include the return of the 1812 Overture after a one-year absence. The grand finale was left off the musical set list to honor Ukraine during the Russian invasion of the country, McLaughlin said.
Tchaikovsky wrote the piece to commemorate Russia’s victory over the French invasion of 1812.
Like other years, city Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott M. Weller expects the crowd to reach about 5,000 concert-goers on Thursday.
“We’re all hoping for good weather,” McLaughlin said. “And we’ll pull it off.”
The festivities kick off with the Double Barrel Blues Band at 5:30 p.m., with the orchestra going on stage at 8 p.m. Fireworks are expected to go off at about 10 p.m.
