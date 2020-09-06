Andrew and Sharon Zehr, 50 years

CASTORLAND — Andrew and Sharon (Martin) Zehr of Castorland celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 29. The couple celebrated with a family dinner at Jeb’s Restaurant, Lowville.
The Zehrs were united in marriage on Aug. 29, 1970, at Lowville Conservative Mennonite Church, Lowville.
Mr. Zehr is retired from Interface Solutions, Beaver Falls; and Mrs. Zehr is retired from River Valley Mennonite School, Naumburg.
Mr. Zehr enjoys watching hockey, hunting and looking through his sports cards. He also enjoys watching his three sons and two grandsons play softball. Mrs. Zehr enjoys reading, playing cards, walking and baking. They both enjoy spending time with their children and grandchildren whether they are traveling, at sporting events, or playing cornhole.
The couple has five children: AJ and Aleta Zehr, Croghan; Bethany and Dennis Meyer, Croghan; Brian Zehr, Lowville; Melissa Zehr, Black River; and William and Renee Zehr, Carthage; and 10 grandchildren.
