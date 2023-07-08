CAPE VINCENT — The streets were filling up quickly Saturday morning as thousands flocked to the downtown area for French Festival activities.
"We just love coming to the French Festival," Vernon Phillips of Boonville said.
Updated: July 8, 2023 @ 10:31 pm
CAPE VINCENT — The streets were filling up quickly Saturday morning as thousands flocked to the downtown area for French Festival activities.
“We just love coming to the French Festival,” Vernon Phillips of Boonville said.
Mr. Phillips, known by many in the community as Santa Claus, has sold his special Kris Kringle Kettle Korn at the annual event for 18 years.
“The crowd is magnificent, and the activities, music, and parade are always well done. I also want people to try our good quality corn.”
Vendors like Mr. Phillips sold their wares throughout downtown. Kettle corn and other festival food favorites like lemonade and pastries weren’t the only hot commodities on Saturday. Parking was also in high demand.
“It was much bigger than last year. We had more parking allocated this year and ran out of parking. Attendance was well into the thousands, though we don’t have an exact number,” Nicole Paratore, vice president of the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce, said.
“This is a small community, and to have the influx of visitors during the festival, we need to have the support of this community and surrounding communities to make this annual event happen,” she added.
On the other hand, giving back to the community, the festival committee members invited local youth groups to boost awareness of their programs and raise some funds by volunteering to run the popular kid’s corner events.
Melissa Briere of North Country Elite Stallions Cheerleading explained that the money raised from their time running the bounce houses and games on Saturday would support the cheerleaders going to competitions. “We are happy to be here and engaging with the community,” she said.
While this year’s event was deemed a success, the Chamber and the festival committee are taking notes and plan to make adjustments to come back stronger next year.
“We learned from last year that we needed to provide a better resource for timely information regarding safety, parking, and other items; we modified our social media presence to be more focused on information rather than marketing. I think it worked well,” Ms. Paratore said. “We are listening to what people have to say, and we are learning from things we are doing and expect to make positive changes for next year’s event.”
