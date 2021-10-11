SACKETS HARBOR — The village’s annual Harbor Fest is set for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday on West Main St. in the 1812 Brewing Company parking lot.
There will be a $10 entry fee per family, which includes tickets to kids activities and a coupon book to be used at local establishments.
Hot chocolate and coffee will be provided courtesy of the Battlefield Eatery.
The event will feature music, kids crafts, pumpkin painting, food, a pie-eating contest and more.
All appropriate CDC guidelines concerning COVID-19 safety, social distancing, gatherings and face coverings will apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.