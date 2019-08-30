WATERTOWN — The fourth annual Making a Mark on K9 Cancer dog walk is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28 beginning at the Rotary Pavilion at Thompson Park.
The walk will include vendors, contests, a K9 police dog demo, costume contest, photo opportunities and more.
The event is hosted by the nonprofit organization Paws4Potter. It was created in the summer of 2016 by local veterinarian Dr. Kyle Ann Stevenson in response to the need for pet cancer awareness in the local and regional communities.
Paws4Potter also raises money for the National Canine Cancer Foundation through fundraisers and donations. For more information, go to www.paws4potter.com.
