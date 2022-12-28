In observance of School Board Recognition Week, the district administrative team — Douglas Premo, superintendent; Barry Yette, business administrator; Deborah Domagala, curriculum and data coordinator; Scott Carpenter, director of information technology; Andrew Krokowski, transportation supervisor; Cathy Littlefield, director of special education; Christine Sobel, elementary school principal; Chris Villiere, executive principal and athletic director; Judith Duppert, middle school principal and Chad Luther, high school principal; and along with Vera Lucia B. Canova, district clerk / public relations and communications specialist served a meal prepared by Steve Fuller, food service manager, to board members in the Falcon Café. Board members, include, in front, from left, Jessica Carpenter, Christine Chaufty, Dawn D. Ludovici, Blake Place. In back are Mr. Richard Ventura, BOE Vice President (2020-2025), Mr. Paul Campbell (2020-2025), Mr. Justin Szucs (2019-2024), board president Andrew Liendecker and Thomas Burmingham. Photo provided
