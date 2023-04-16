Inhabited arabesques, an evolving art exhibit by artist Brian Gonzalez, is on display through October at Traditional Arts of Upstate New York in Canton. Arabesque consists of “surface decorations based on rhythmic linear patterns of scrolling and interlacing foliage, tendrils” or plain lines.
There are wall hanging pieces along with three large lamps displays titled, Three Masks, The Floating Musicians and Caravan. The exhibit will continue to develop over the coming months with the addition of new pieces.
