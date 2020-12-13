POTSDAM — Aras Anel and Yvette Iona Smith, 7988 Route 11, will observe their 74th wedding anniversary on Dec. 16. There will be no celebration, due to COVID-19, but well wishes and cards are welcome.
Mr. Smith, son of George and Lena Smith, and Yvette Castagnier, daughter of Alexander and Mary Castagnier, were married on Dec. 16, 1946, at St. Mary’s Church with the Rev. Aloysius officiating.
Honor attendants were Anita Henry and Loren Barton.
Mrs. Smith graduated from Massena Central School and was employed at Kauffman Department Store until marriage. She has been a devoted homemaker and enjoys crocheting.
Mr. Smith graduated from Potsdam Central School and attended Clarkson University, Potsdam, until joining the U.S. Navy, serving during WWII for two years in the South Pacific. Following discharge, he worked in construction for several years. He worked on the St. Lawrence Seaway Project and helped build schools, churches and hospitals throughout the state. He enjoys woodworking.
The couple has eight children, Carol Smith, Ogdensburg; Brian Smith, Montreal; Stanley Smith, Slingerland; Joanne Merritt, Norwood; Kathy Egli, Enfield, Conn.; Clark Smityh, Winchester, Ontario; Jacqueline Smith, Scotia; and Susan, Ballston Spa; 25 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
