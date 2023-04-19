BLACK RIVER — The Black River Fire Department, 218 Leray St., will participate in the statewide Recruit NY campaign from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
During the open house there will be a static display, fire extinguisher simulator and vehicle extrication demonstration. Visitors will have the opportunity to speak with firefighters about what it is like to be a volunteer within the community.
