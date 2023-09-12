Artists sought to participate in St. Lawrence County studio tour

This year, SLC Arts and the arts community of St. Lawrence County will run the 36th annual Artists’ Studio Tour, in which community members are invited into artists’ home studios to see where and how they work on their creative practices. St. Lawrence County visual artists of all mediums, from painters to potters to jewelry makers, are urged to register to open their spaces for two days to show and sell their work to community members. The tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5.
This year, artists who have larger studios are encouraged to open their space to one or more additional artists to create a “hub.” Artists must make their own hub arrangements, but SLC Arts will assist in making connections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.