Ashley and Ryan Brewer, Canton, were married at 1 p.m. Aug. 17, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Canton, with Father Stitt officiating.
The bride is the daughter and stepdaughter of Marcela and Jeff Townsend, Texas; and daughter of the late John Dodgen. The groom is the son and stepson of Becky and Bob Salego, Russell; and son of Brian Brewer, Canton. The bride was given in marriage by her stepfather.
Lacole Brewer, sister-in-law, was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Amber McNamara, Mia Elenas and Gabriella Ornelas, daughter of the couple. Flower girls were Isabela Brewer, daughter, and Dallas and Bree Brewer, nieces.
Matthew Brewer was his brother’s best man. Groomsmen were Ryan Davis; Ben Davison; Josh Whitmarsh, cousin; and Lloyd Dodgen, brother-in-law. Beau Brewer, son, was ring bearer.
A reception was held at Shindigz on the River, Russell.
Mr. Brewer is a mechanical engineer at Corning.
