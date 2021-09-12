Ashley N. Murtha, Gabriel A. May

Ashley Nicole Murtha and Gabriel Andrew May, Watertown, announce their engagement.
Ms. Murtha, daughter of Frances Murtha, Watertown, and the late Jeffery Murtha, graduated from General Brown Central School, Dexter; Jefferson Community College, Watertown; and SUNY Cobleskill. She is a head start teacher in Watertown.
Mr. May, son of Rex May, Clayton; and Patricia Esford and Craig Esford, Cape Vincent, graduated from General Brown Central School, Dexter. He is currently self employed and has served in the US Navy.
A July 9 wedding at Thousand Islands Winery, Alexandria Bay.
