Aubuchon donates to Carthage Lions

Recently Scott Sullivan, center, manager of the West Carthage Aubuchon Hardware store, presented a check for $1065.72 to Laurie Lundquist, Lions member, left, and Diana Clement, Carthage Lions Club President, right. By customers rounding up their total amount of purchase, $532.86 was collected at the local store during their May anniversary month and corporate headquarters matched the amount. Every year Aubuchon Hardware selects a local nonprofit organization that will benefit from their generosity. The Lions Club will allocate the donation for its scholarship fund.
