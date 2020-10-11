WEST CARTHAGE — Robert J. and Elaine M. Avallone of West Carthage will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.
The couple was wed Oct. 11, 1980, at Immaculate Conception Church, Brownville, with the Rev. [Monsignor] Robert Aucoin officiating. The bride, given in marriage by her father, the late William G. Brigham, wore her mother’s wedding gown. James Costes of Carthage, friend of the groom, was best man, and Catherine Bates of Connecticut, sister of the bride, was matron of honor. Attendants included Allen Thesier of Esperance, friend of the groom; James and John Avallone of Carthage and Harrisville, brothers of the groom; Frederick Brigham of Watertown, brother of the bride; Hildegard “Hildy” Imperiale of North Carolina and Rachelle “Shelly” Krug of Constableville, friends of the bride.
Mrs. Avallone, daughter of the late Anne M. (Carlisle) and William G. Brigham, is a 1977 General Brown High School graduate, who attended Jefferson Community College and graduated from Morrisville Agricultural and Technical College in 1979 with an associate degree majoring in journalism. Mrs. Avallone is employed with the Johnson Newspaper Corp. and is currently the editor of the Journal & Republican.
Mr. Avallone, son of the late Joan (Huff) and Alfred Avallone, is a 1976 Carthage Central High School graduate, who served in the Navy for nine years. The Avallones were stationed at Norfolk Naval Air Station in Virginia; Harold E. Holt Naval Station in Exmouth, Western Australia; and Lemoore Naval Air Station in California before returning home and settling in West Carthage. Mr. Avallone is a grounds keeper at Carlowden Country Club, Denmark. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 291, the Veterans Motorcycle Club Nomads Chapter 11 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227.
The couple has three children: Kimberly (Tanner) Mehlhoff of Washington; Erin (Gary Hammill) Avallone of Carthage and Dominic (Hilary) Avallone of West Carthage and six grandchildren, Tayden McKeehan of Washington; Hunter, Alyssa, Nathan and Evan Hammill of Carthage and Natalie Avallone of West Carthage.
Mr. and Mrs. Avallone enjoy golfing and riding their motorcycle. Mr. Avallone is also an avid hunter and angler.
