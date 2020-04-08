We’re raising baby chicks. They are a lot of work. We have two different kinds, New Hampshire Red and Orpington. We have to give them water and food every day. We have to clean out their cage every other day. When they started flying, we had to put chicken wire over their cage because they kept jumping out. Whenever we pick a chick up our dog stares at it.
They are really fun to play with. We cuddle them and they fall asleep in our arms. They peck at our finger nails and our hair. They don’t hurt because they barely have a sharp beak. We read them a story. We are starting to teach them a trick, to stand on a branch. First, they stand on my arm, then we put them on a stick.
When they grow up they will be in our back yard. We already have New Hampshire Red hens in our yard, so when they grow up it will be hard to tell the older ones from the younger ones.
We have lots of fun with them while we are home and they keep us busy.
