WATERTOWN — The Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity has appointed Barbara Perez executive director starting July 1.
Perez will take over from Michael VanWormer, who is the current executive director according to the nonprofit’s website.
“We are delighted to have Barbara on board,” Marc Rusch, chair of the Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors, said in a news release. “Her extensive expertise in non-profit development, combined with her academic credentials, make her an ideal fit to lead our organization.”
Perez earned a Master of Arts in human services counseling with a concentration in military resiliency and a Master of Arts in interdisciplinary studies from Liberty University.
She most recently served as the development and engagement officer at Tuesday’s Children, and has also led operations, budgeting and fundraising initiatives for Boy Scouts of America.
“I’m deeply honored to join the dedicated team at Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity,” Perez said in the news release. “This organization plays a crucial role in our community, and I am committed to expanding our reach and enhancing our impact, ensuring more families have access to affordable housing.”
The Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that works to ensure everyone has a safe, and “decent place to live,” according to the news release.
“Through community building, TIAHFH fosters hope and empowers families through sustainable housing solutions,” the news release states.
