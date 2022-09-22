PLESSIS — The first year of Barn Quilts for Books will culminate this weekend with a book giveaway to instill a lifelong love of reading in children and create a lasting legacy in honor of an avid reader.
To create that legacy for her late mother, artist Kimberly A. Kernehan decided to merge art and literacy to honor the woman she remembers as always having a book in her hand. Ms. Kernehan spent hours producing four hand-painted barn quilts to raffle for the purchase of children’s books for those who attend story hours at the Macsherry Library, 112 Walton St. in Alexandria Bay.
Ms. Kernehan painted a large 4-by-4-foot piece of a mariner’s compass, and three 2-by-2-foot barn quilts in a variety of designs: a playful golden retriever puppy, a double kayak design and a more traditional bear claw pattern.
From cutting the pieces and sanding them down, to applying three coats of exterior primer and letting them dry between each coat before even starting to lay out a design and get to painting, many hours of work went into each piece.
Her effort was named “Barn Quilts for Books” in the hope of establishing a legacy of reading in memory of her mother Caroline V. Kernehan, who died in March last year at the age of 88.
Ms. Kernehan, when she wasn’t working, spent countless hours at different locations in the area selling raffle tickets for the pieces she had created. The raffle ended July 17.
“It went way beyond my expectations; this being new, I was figuring if I raised a couple hundred dollars, I’d be doing really well,” Ms. Kernehan said. “I ended up raising $1,000 and of course then I had some expenses come out of that, poster making, tickets and stuff like that, but I was very surprised.”
Ms. Kernehan said she had a lot of community support for this endeavor, including her friend going door to door to businesses in Alexandria Bay and selling almost $350 worth of raffle tickets.
“I definitely was taken aback really, in regards to the amount of support and what I ended up raising,” Ms. Kernehan said. “I set my expectations low because I didn’t want to be disappointed, and it exceeded my expectations. I definitely want this to be something that I can carry on for my mom each year as long as I’m able to make the boards or maybe even do a commissioned art piece to raffle off besides the barn quilts.”
She noted that since doing this, she ended up getting six other boards commissioned.
The 4-by-4 mariner’s compass was won by Cathy Cullen Briscoe, who now lives around New York City, but is a hometown woman and graduated with Ms. Kernehan.
The retriever quilt was won by Sue Wienke, North Tonawanda. The double kayak quilt was won by Mike Vince, Hammond, and the bear claw quilt was won by Eileen Kaleel, Theresa.
Ms. Kernehan said she is already thinking about barn quilt designs to do for next year and hopes Barn Quilts for Books will continue as an annual tradition.
Ms. Kernehan will read the children the books she has chosen this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. and money raised through the raffles went toward the purchase of copies for each of the children to take home. The Macsherry Library and Hearts for Youth Inc., a local youth organization, have been working in conjunction with Barn Quilts for Books to organize and advertise the event.
Ms. Kernehan is not yet sure how many books that will translate into as each book costs a different amount and the total number of children who will attend has yet to be determined. The books on offer will be “The Color Monster” by Anna Llenas, for younger kids up to 3 years old, and “In My Heart: A Book of Feelings” by Jo Witek and illustrated by Christine Roussey for the 4 to 6 age group.
“I thought what a great way to start with feelings and emotions,” Ms. Kernehan said. “And then as we continue on hopefully with this, then it can progress to other things.”
Starting at 10 a.m. with the smaller children Saturday, Ms. Kernehan will do story time with them and then staff from the library will take that group and do a craft associated with the book. While this is taking place, Ms. Kernehan will be sitting with the older children and reading their book and handing it out to them. Once that’s finished, those kids will also get to do a craft project associated with their book.
Each book will feature a book plate on the inside cover emblazoned with “Barn Quilts for Books: A Legacy of Reading in Memory of Carolyn Kernehan,” so the children will be able to start their own libraries and also know that these books are special.
“My mom’s up there smiling,” Ms. Kernehan said. “Everybody used to say about my mom anytime Carolyn saw you, she greeted you with a big smile. Well, hopefully she’s up there smiling about this legacy of reading that we’re leaving for her.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.