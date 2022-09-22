Barn quilter to hand out first books of kids initiative

Kimberly A. Kernehan sits in the studio at her home in Plessis surrounded by her original barn-quilt art. Watertown Daily Times

PLESSIS — The first year of Barn Quilts for Books will culminate this weekend with a book giveaway to instill a lifelong love of reading in children and create a lasting legacy in honor of an avid reader.

To create that legacy for her late mother, artist Kimberly A. Kernehan decided to merge art and literacy to honor the woman she remembers as always having a book in her hand. Ms. Kernehan spent hours producing four hand-painted barn quilts to raffle for the purchase of children’s books for those who attend story hours at the Macsherry Library, 112 Walton St. in Alexandria Bay.

