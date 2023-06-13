WATERTOWN — Open harvest season for largemouth and smallmouth bass will begin Thursday through Nov. 30, state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil B. Seggos announced Monday.
“New York is home to some of the world’s best fishing destinations, especially for largemouth and smallmouth bass,” Mr. Seggos said in a news release. “I encourage anglers of all abilities to get outside and explore the many special bass fishing opportunities our state has to offer.”
Bassmaster Magazine ranked the St. Lawrence River as the best bass lake in the nation, the news release states.
For most of the state, catch-and-release season takes place from Dec. 1 until June 14.
The news release states that bass can be caught from both the shore and by boat, and there are different techniques that can be used to catch the fish.
The DEC’s Bureau of Fisheries will also recognize catches of big sportfish, which includes state records through the Angler Achievement Awards. In order to qualify, a largemouth bass must be 20 inches or longer, and smallmouth bass must be 18 inches or longer.
In 2022, 79 largemouth bass and smallmouth bass qualified for the Catch and Release Category with the largest coming in at 22.5 inches.
Those who catch a large bass are asked to advise the DEC.
