Larry Earl, of Naples, Fla., fishes in Henderson. Watertown Daily Times

 Lauren Miller

WATERTOWN — Open harvest season for largemouth and smallmouth bass will begin Thursday through Nov. 30, state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil B. Seggos announced Monday.

“New York is home to some of the world’s best fishing destinations, especially for largemouth and smallmouth bass,” Mr. Seggos said in a news release. “I encourage anglers of all abilities to get outside and explore the many special bass fishing opportunities our state has to offer.”

