Bass tournament in high gear

Spectators line the shore as competitors throttle up leaving Massena Intake boat launch for the open water of the St. Lawrence River on Wednesday, day two of the TITLE Pro Circuit Championship bass fishing tournament. The event runs through Sunday. Take off is at 7 a.m. daily with weigh-ins starting at 3 p.m. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

The TITLE Pro Circuit Championship bass fishing tournament runs through Sunday. Take off is at 7 a.m. daily with weigh-ins starting at 3 p.m.

