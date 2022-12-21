The Beaver Falls Grange No. 554 made and donated over 70 fleece winter hats for all students enrolled in Lewis County Head Start. A
ccording to a grange spokesperson, this is a project that the grange has done for more than five years. Grange member Rita Carroll delivered hats to the Lowville site, Ralph and Cindy Williams presented hats to the Beaver River site. The children were excited and sang a few songs, said the spokesperson. The Lyons Fall site also received hats.
