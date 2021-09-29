BELLEVILLE — In June, the Belleville Volunteer Fire Department received an America’s Farmers Grow Communities grant for $2,500 from the Bayer Fund.
The department used the money to fund the purchase of additional radio communications equipment, which department representative Logan Corron said will be very beneficial to the community because it substantially increases communication and coordination efforts with the department and other public service agencies.
In turn, this will help the department be better suited to efficiently respond to and mitigate incidents in Belleville and the surrounding communities.
The department thanked the community for its continued support as well as the local farmer who nominated it for the award. Without farmers, Mr. Corron said, the rural community wouldn’t be where it is today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.