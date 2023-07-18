BELLMONT — A Franklin County town is dealing with the costly aftermath of the intense storms that have flooded the Northeast this month.
Highway superintendent Lee Davis detailed damage from recent heavy rains across Bellmont during Monday night’s regular meeting of the board that he said will stretch the town’s coffers.
The damage, he added, will not just need to be repaired, but infrastructure will need to be improved in order to be prepared for future weather events that could match or exceed the damage caused by the recent rash of severe storms.
“It’s inevitable. It happened once, it will happen again,” Davis told the town board. “They call this a thousand-year storm. I’m afraid this may be a very common occurrence in our future. We need to upsize culverts and some of those areas need bridges.”
Davis said that while storm damage across the area has been highly publicized, awareness of the impact to the town of Bellmont has not received the same level of attention from state officials.
“They’re not looking at Bellmont. Everybody’s all focused toward Clinton and all that, I understand, but we got caught in that belt. We need to get people to put feet on the ground, or grab a helicopter, because that’s the only way you’re going to get through Wolf Pond to see most of the destruction.”
“The impact that this had on Wolf Pond, if anyone’s familiar with it at all, is devastating and gut-wrenching,” he added. “It’s just astronomical. It’s unbelievable.”
He went on to say that the damage is more severe than anything locals have seen.
“I’ve talked to the fellows that have been around for 50, 60 years and nobody has ever seen this amount of rainfall and this much destruction, ever,” Davis said. “And this wasn’t even the first round. We’ve had multiple rounds of this.”
He said repairing the damage will present extreme challenges for his limited highway staff and budget.
“Where it stands right now, with myself and five guys as a crew, and what budget constraints we’re dealing with, this is not possible,” Davis stressed. “This needs to be looked at by higher-up officials and engineers.
“The destruction is massive. The pictures do this no justice at all. I’m just trying to put this into perspective for everyone,” he said.
Davis said late Tuesday that a conversation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency indicates that the town may receive some assistance, and officials are exploring next steps.
“If I can make anyone feel better about not being able to get to their camp, let’s just be happy we can get home to our families,” Davis said. “Because I’m going to tell you right now, some people can’t do that.”
The Telegram joined Davis and Bellmont supervisor H. Bruce Russell Tuesday to tour the damage to several roadways in the town.
While few residences are completely inaccessible, Davis and Russell said many locals will need to take the long way around to reach their properties.
“Most of them are accessible but they have to go around Standish and Lyon Mountain, which is a massive amount of travel,” Davis said. He said the heaviest damage is to Wolf Pond Road, Ragged Lake Road, Lake Road, East Side Road and Indian Lake Road.
Deep gouges in the road evidence the deluge of water that ran down and across Wolf Pond Road, the area the Telegram toured with officials. In one area, an 8-foot stream turned into a 40-foot raging torrent of water that left the road completely impassable and nearly unrecognizable. Uprooted trees and debris litter the area, though the stream has returned to its normal size.
Davis said that some locals were trapped in their residences through the Fourth of July weekend, as staying put was safer for many than attempting to leave.
“There were people trapped on East Side Road, Indian Lake Road and Ragged Lake Road that were in their camp for the holiday weekend,” Davis told the Telegram Tuesday. “But we couldn’t get out there for two days. We put as much effort in as possible on the first day, but then that second round came through Sunday and just wiped out everything we did. They had to stay put until Monday.”
Russell and Davis said they are bound by law to repair the road, and said the economic impact of an extended closure would hurt the community, as Bellmont roads are relied upon by foresters, tourists and local residents.
They said they continue to appeal to state officials to visit and evaluate the damage in person.
“The only way they’re going to put up state money is to recognize the hazard,” Russell explained. “We can fix a washout, until it gets so awesome that we’re talking triple digit numbers of truckloads of gravel and stone to replace what’s washed.”
Davis said he estimated 500 to 1,000 loads of materials will be required to repair and improve the road, with a cost approaching $1 million.
They went on to say that neither the town nor the county have the equipment, staff or experience to repair and improve the roads. They said the repairs will require the involvement of engineers and trucks to deliver materials to the remote, but heavily-traveled, areas.
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, said he is supportive of Bellmont but that more work to assess the damage is required so that Bellmont can be included in statewide FEMA relief. He said the first step is for town officials to seek a disaster declaration from Franklin County, as has been declared in Clinton County, which also took a severe hit from the series of storms.
Late Tuesday, Jones said he had reached out to Franklin County. Russell and county emergency preparedness director Greg Demarse will be meeting to survey damage and work toward the emergency declaration necessary for aid.
“I’ll do whatever I can to push it on the state level,” Jones said.
