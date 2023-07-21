The following story about Tony Bennett performing at Watertown High School as part of a Disabled Persons Action Organization concert ran in the Times on April 16, 1989. Bennett, who had north country ties, died Friday at age 96.
As time goes by, a kiss is still a kiss and Tony Bennett is still Tony Bennett.
The veteran songster, routinely put in the same category of singers as Frank Sinatra and the late Bing Crosby, wowed a near-capacity crowd packed into Watertown High School’s auditorium. The crowd demanded two encores with its applause, and Mr. Bennett was only too happy to please.
Mr. Bennett, still spry at 62, performed more than two dozen songs from his seemingly inexhaustible repertoire. An audience of the who’s who of the north country — from Mayor T. Urling Walker and City Manager Karl R. Amylon to Assemblyman John G.A. O’Neill — was treated to nearly 90 minutes of songs by Irving Berlin, Ira and George Gershwin, and selections from musicals.
His numbers included an uptempo version of Fred Astaire’s “I’m in Heaven,” the soulful “Stranger in Paradise” from the musical “Kismet,” and the wistful Frank Sinatra song, “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?” He also belted out that classic melody of lost love, “As Time Goes By,” best known as the theme from the movie “Casablanca.”
The ever-dapper Astoria, Long Island, native dedicated a new song in his repertoire — “”When Will the Bells Ring for Me?” — to his first cousin, Rose Marie Amedeo, and her husband, Cosmo D.
As a boy, Mr. Bennett lived for more than a year in Pyrites, with his uncle Dominick, after his father, John Benedetto, died. (Mr. Bennett was born Anthony Benedetto.)
In saluting his cousin, he recalled how Mrs. Amedeo got him an audition for a dance hall revue at age 14 in the Bronx.
“I didn’t get the job, but it was a beautiful gesture,” he said, recalling how the auditioner had planned to cast him. Then he discovered Mr. Bennett’s age and turned him down, fearing child labor laws would land him in hot water.
And, of course, Mr. Bennett closed the show - before the two encores, that is - with the song that has brought him the most fame and fortune, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.”
“When I come home to you, San Francisco,” he sang, “the golden sun will shine... ‘cuz I wanna be around to see how it does it. Then it breaks your heart to bits.”
Although the song is a tribute to the “city by the bay,” Mr. Bennett could just have easily have been singing about an area he called his “second home.” Several first and second cousins, in addition to Mrs. Amedeo, live in the north country, including labor arbitrator Frederick C. Benedetto.
Returning for his first encore, he suggested to pianist-conductor Ralph Sharon, “Ralph, let’s do that Mike Tyson song.”
Then he broke into “I Wish I Were in Love Again.” The audience tittered with laughter at the lyrics that seemed to fit all too well the shattered marriage of actress Robin Givens and boxer Mike Tyson. Even Mr. Bennett could not help but laugh.
He sang of “conversations with the flying plates” and wishing again for “the furtive sigh, the blackened eye.”
Then he asked the sound engineer to shut off the mikes and let his deep, rich, belting voice do all the work with “Fly Me to the Moon.” He called the concrete cavern of the auditorium a “beautiful hall” and proved the acoustics were better than would be expected.
Later, at the Carriage House, Mr. Bennett signed autographs on programs and album covers, posing for innumerable pictures snapped by relatives and fans alike. His sister, Mary B. Chiappa of Ridgewood, N.J., also was on hand.
Stained-glass craftsman Loyd C. Barker, husband of Mary Lou Futia Barker — a second cousin of Mr. Bennett — presented him with a stained-glass likeness. The wood-framed wall hanging featured Mr. Bennett with microphone in hand in front of the arc of a rainbow.
Assemblyman O’Neill, R-Parishville — one of the many dignitaries who mingled at the Carriage House after the show — said he was proud to have him from his district.
“He is a fantastic stylist,” Mr. O’Neill said. “He just absolutely loves music so much. He has so much respect for writers and composers.”
The assemblyman said he would really enjoy seeing Mr. Bennett paired with songstress Maureen McGovern, who is just as much a vocal stylist as Pyrites’ most famous son.
