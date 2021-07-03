WATERTOWN — Bernard S. and Cathy N. Lawlee, 21207 Gould Road, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on their next trip to Ireland.
Mr. Lawlee, son of Bernard T. and Judy Lawlee, and Cathy N. Thomas, daughter of Norine and Billy Thomas, were married on July 3, 1971, at Immaculate Conception Church, Brownville, with the Rev. Joseph Gagnier officiating.
Honor attendants were Thomas Lawlee, Florida, brother of the groom; and Ellen Ryor, Watertown.
Mr. Lawlee graduated in 1969 from General Brown Central School, Dexter; and served in the Army Reserves from 1970 to 1976. He was an electrician with Local 910 IBEW for 34 years, retiring in 2006. He enjoys golfing, camping, hunting and traveling.
Mrs. Lawlee graduated in 1970 from General Brown Central School, Dexter. She was a hairdresser, worked at Rustic Golf Club and retired in January of 2017 from Samaritan Health Center, after serving for 20 years. She is a teacher’s aide at General Brown Central School. Mrs. Lawlee enjoys gardening, camping, sewing and traveling.
The couple has three daughters and a son, Shellie, Brownville; Brandi and Wayne McConnell, Watertown; Heather and Daniel Devine, Dexter; and Bernard and Dianna Lawlee, Dexter; and 10 grandchildren, Kaitlyn Mikaila, Lauren, Avairee, Sheamus, Benjamin, Ethan, Mollie, Mya and Declan; and a young lady in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Sarah J. Burns, whom the couple considers their daughter, and met through Project Children in 1986 to 1990.
