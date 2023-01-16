ATLANTA — President Joe Biden, in a Sunday sermon at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, used the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic pulpit to build bridges with Black voters as he gears up for a reelection bid.

Alluding to his failure to deliver on a key campaign promise — to restore voting rights protections erased by the Supreme Court in 2013 — he recalled King’s “epic struggle for civil rights and voting rights.”

