CROGHAN — The small folded bits of paper inside the purple-capped see-through plastic domes resembled tiny books instead of high-bouncing balls or gel-like, glow-in-the-dark things that stick to walls that normally come from the larger “gumball” type machines but for the past three weeks at Good Ol’Wishy’s ice cream shop, a turn of the knob gifted people with poems.
“It’s interesting to think that there are 160 poems floating around Croghan. Who has them? What do they think about their poem?” said poet and originator of the “Poetry Machine” idea for the Adirondack Center for Writing Erin Dorney.
Each capsule contained a poem in one of nine different styles from haiku to prose to an ode and a how-to, by poets from around the country including Dorney.
“I think some of the people were so surprised at what they were finding and they enjoyed the opportunity for that exposure (to poetry,)” said Wishy’s owner Charlotte M. Schweitzer. ”I saw several different people, they would read them and share them with the people they were with. So it was nice to see that taking place and hopefully we can create new interest (in poetry) for many people by having that be there.”
The machine and its cultural contents were so well received by Wishy’s customers that it was emptied of its wordy contents by last week.
Unfortunately, Dorney — who is originally from a rural area of western New York and now lives in Saranac Lake — said she will not be able to refill the machine before she takes it to its next location on Friday.
“The only surprises (in building this project) are basically because of my inexperience living in the north country. I just did not realize how far apart things are,” said Dorney. “When I realized how much driving is involved, it changed my expectations.”
Not being able to refill machines because of the distance involved to do so is in that category; however, she is considering other ways to approach the issue so anyone who wants one of the free poems can get one for the entire month the machine is in residency at a location.
Since February, the poetry machine has distributed about 1,400 poem-containing capsules in five locations, including Wishy’s, in counties bordering the Adirondack Park.
The machine will head to Otto’s Abode in Wanakena for the month of July and Franklin County Courthouse in Malone for August.
The poet said they have been trying to find “unexpected places” for the machine —— a movie theater, a diner, a hardware store, an ice cream shop.
“It’s this idea of wanting people to encounter poetry in their everyday life... Our goal is to put these machines in the most accessible places,” said Dorney.
The two-year project will continue to place the machine in counties that have areas inside the park’s “blue line” but the grant allows for “north country” locations in general as well, so she said they may extend the opportunity further afield.
The project was funded through Creatives Rebuild New York Artist Employment Program.
