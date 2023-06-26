CROGHAN — The small folded bits of paper inside the purple-capped see-through plastic domes resembled tiny books instead of high-bouncing balls or gel-like, glow-in-the-dark things that stick to walls that normally come from the larger “gumball” type machines but for the past three weeks at Good Ol’Wishy’s ice cream shop, a turn of the knob gifted people with poems.

“It’s interesting to think that there are 160 poems floating around Croghan. Who has them? What do they think about their poem?” said poet and originator of the “Poetry Machine” idea for the Adirondack Center for Writing Erin Dorney.

