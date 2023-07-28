Less than 1% of the U.S. is over 100 years old. Clayton has one of those 1%.
Joseph A. Netto was born July 19, 1923, in Watertown, the second child of Alfred and Lena Netto.
A “drop in” event was hosted on July 19 to celebrate his 100th birthday at his summer home, 37423 Greenizen Road, Clayton, by his daughters, nieces, nephews and companion. It was a day all will remember with tales of the past, facts of the present, and dreams of the future.
The following was used to describe his milestones through the last 100 years on a birthday token presented to all guests; as his mother said of him “good boy,” he was a proven “student” stellar multi sport “athlete,” WWII “soldier,” member of the “Greatest Generation,” to all a “gentleman,” exceptional “teacher,” winning “coach,” dedicated “principal,” and exemplary “superintendent,” and a “centenarian” who is admired by all.
One guest, a former student, provided the 3 Fs Joe instilled in him — family: take care of family; faith in God; friends — build and support. Those were the cornerstone for that student to become a highly successful family man, a man of faith, and with endless friendships.
When asked about his longevity, he replies “keep moving.”
Joe said he would like to take this opportunity to thank those who attended the drop in, called with greetings, and mailed cards and gifts.
