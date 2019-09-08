Births
ARMSTRONG — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 2, 2019, to Braxton and Mallory Armstrong, a son, Cal Wylie.
BATES — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 28, 2019, to Tyler Bates and Paige Iams, Antwerp, a son, Caiden Richard.
CASTANEDA — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 28, 2019, to Jorge and Selena Castaneda, Fort Drum, a son, Elliott Donovan.
COLES — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 2, 2019, to Christopher and Danielle Coles, Castorland, a son, Jackson Arnold.
CUMMINGS — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 2, 2019, to Tyler Cummings and Breanna O’Connor, Carthage, a son, colton Jacob.
DUFRANE — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Aug. 22, 2019, to Kayla Barney and Kyle Dufrane, Massena, a daughter, Everleigh Elsie.
ERDNER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 23, 2019, to Jennalee Price and Alec Erdner, Watertown, a son, Nash Henry.
FLANNERY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 22, 2019, to Terri and William Flannery, a daughter, Sophia Leeann.
GORMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 23, 2019, to Angelica and Jeremy Gorman, Fort Drum, a son, Milo James.
HUDSON — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Aug. 26, 2019, to Katie Hudson, Hermon, a son, Charles John.
KELLEY — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 4, 2019, to Andreu and Brandy Kelley, Harrisville, a son, Paxton Francis.
KING — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 26, 2019, to Tina Carr, Watertown, a daughter, McKenna Rae.
KURZENBERGER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 24, 2019, to Krystal and Daniel Kurzenberger, Evans Mills, a daughter, Tessa Louise.
LAUZON-MCCORKLE — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Aug. 26, 2019, to Kathleen McCorkle and Denis Lauzon, Hogansburg, a son, Daniel John.
LAW — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Aug. 16, 2019, to Brandon Law and Christina Ashlaw, Gouverneur, a daughter, Ellie Stella-Grace.
LOWE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 26, 2019, to Margo Lowe, Watertown, a son, Jaxx Michael Matthew.
MAZIARZ — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 31, 2019, to Matthew Maziarz and Chara McClendon, Watertown, a son, Asher Reid.
MCAVOY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 27, 2019, to Janelle and Jodey McAvoy, Dexter, a daughter, Harper Rae.
MCCARTHY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 21, 2019, to Danniela McCarthy, Evans Mills, a son, Phoenix Craig.
MCLAUGHLIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 23, 2019, to Cornelia and Michael McLaughlin, Adams, a daughter, Madeleine Rose.
MOLLISON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 24, 2019, to Christina Hall and Scott Mollison, Watertown, a daughter, Cattya Alina.
MONROY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 22, 2019, to Temperance Fraley and Tyler Monroy, Watertown, a son, Carmelo Michael.
MURRAY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 22, 2019, to Kensley and Hunter Murray, Evans Mills, a son, Archer Cub.
NEWARA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 28, 2019, to Kierstyn and Sean Newara, Fort Drum, a daughter, Piper Lynn.
NISLEY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 25, 2019, to Sarah and David Nisley Jr., Lowville, a daughter, Anderson Margo.
O’BRIEN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 28, 2019, to Kevin and Laura O’Brien, Lowville, a daughter, Quinn Leigh.
PALMISANO — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 2, 2019, to Patrick and Kelly Palmisano, Theresa, a son, Cal Wylie.
PARKER — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 31, 2019, to Steven and Heather Parker, Potsdam, a son, Eric Steven.
RABIDEAU — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Aug. 26, 2019, to Michelle and Timothy Rabideau, Constable, a daughter, Emily Rose.
SAVAGE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 22, 2019, to Jeanie Fessette and Jordan Savage, Watertown, a son, Jaxson Miles.
SHAW — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 24, 2019, to Jena Hoistion, Redwood, a son, Colson Thomas.
STEVENS — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 30, 2019, to Elizabeth Stevens, Carthage, a son, Grayson Robert.
THOMPSON — At home, Aug. 24, 2019, to Larissa Blake and Brandon Thompson, Chaumont, a son, Marcel Alexander.
VAN VOORHIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 22, 2019, to Shyra and Isaiah Van Voorhis, a son, Nyjah Ronald Burdette.
