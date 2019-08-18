Births
AMMONS — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Aug. 4, 2019, to Ellen Harmer and Tommy Ammons, Massena, a daughter, Kinslee Sue.
BASILIUS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 31, 2019, to Allelua Basilius and Kaizen Torii, Fort Drum, a son, Mirai Techakl.
BREAULT — In Massena Memorial Hospital, July 24, 2019, to Ashley and Luke Breault, Massena, a daughter, Ensley Rose.
CAMPOS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 29, 2019, to Amanda and Thomas Campos, Evans Mills, a son, James Anthony.
CARROLL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 1, 2019, to Jennifer and Daniel Carroll, Watertown, a son, Atlas Gray.
DAVIS — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 7, 2019, to Cody and Mariah Davis, Fort Drum, a son, Jaxson Grey.
FLORY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 31, 2019, to Emily McLeod Flory and Robert Flory, Evans Mills, a daughter, Joselin Octavia Marie.
FOUNTAIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 6, 2019, to Faith Roberts and Shawn Fountain, Watertown, a daughter, Cora Marie.
GRANT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 29, 2019, to Haley and Ryan Grant, Mannsville, a son, Andrew Hudson.
GRIFFIN — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 23, 2019, to Emily Snyder and Kyle Griffin, Massena, son, Colt Allen.
HUNTLEY — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 29, 2019, to Bryan and Emily Huntley, Madrid, a daughter, Brynlie Ann.
KENTISH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 30, 2019, to Ashley and Romell Kentish, a son, Shiloh Ziggy.
KNOX — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 1, 2019, to Rachel and Nathan Knox, Watertown, a daughter, Elise Noelle.
MONTANEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 31, 2019, to Brianna and Jose Montanez, Fort Drum, a son, Danzig Grey.
MUMFORD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 4, 2019, to Breann and Trenton Mumford, Fort Drum, a son, Nicolas Arlo.
MUNSON — In Massena Memorial Hospital, July 23, 2019, to Carissa and Jordan Munson, Massena, a daughter, Gracie Mya.
MUSHTARE — In Samaritan Medical Center, watertown, July 31, 2019, to Brittany and Aaron Mushtare, Glenfield, a aughter, Makayla Ann Rose.
NAIL — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 3, 2019, to Schuyler and Tama Nail, Watertown, a daughter, Oakleigh Skye.
NELSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 4, 2019, to Trisha and Brian Nelson, Sackets Harbor, a daughter, Ashley Jayne.
PELLAM — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 8, 2019, to Dwight and Jorji Pellam, Lowville, a son, Findley Christopher.
ROWLEDGE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 5, 2019, to Allen and Amanda Rowledge, Waddington, a daughter, Annette-Marie.
RUIZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 5, 2019, to Victoria and Ruben Ruiz, Fort Drum, a daughter, Jasmine Jade.
SCHELL — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 24, 2019, to Amanda Schell, Potsdam, a son, Anthony Christopher.
SMITH — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 24, 2019, to Autumn Smith and Michael Smith, Massena, a son, Elliot.
SMITH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 30, 2019, to Sarah and Jason Smith, Watertown, a daughter, Scarlett Louise.
SUSICE — In Massena Memorial Hospital, July 25, 2019, to Emily and Eugene Susice, Massena, a son, Wynn Paul.
TEDERSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 4, 2019, to Jade Partridge and Christian Tederson, Clayton, a son, River Dalton.
TESO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 1, 2019, to Javelyn and Michael Teso, Evans Mills, a daughter, Aubrey Alice.
WINDER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 3, 2019, to Angelina Johnson and LaVar Winder, Watertown, a daughter, Zahlina Ivy.
