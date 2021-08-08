Births
BERNAT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 26, 2021, to Alesa and Jonathan Bernat, Lowville, a son, Samuel Ross.
CHRISTIE — In Alice Hyde Medical Center, Malone, Aug. 14, 2020, to Lindsey and Matthew Christie, Massena, a son, Odin T.
DIAZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 21, 2021, to Leticia and Gerardo Diaz, Watertown, a son, Jerry Cash.
FROST — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 20, 2021, to Amy and Herbert Frost, Harrisville, a son, Augustus Herbert.
GARLOCK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 26, 2021, to Erica and Trevor Garlock, Hammond, a son, Remington Royal.
HONDO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 20, 2021, to Suliana Gonzalez-Hondo and Matthew Hondo, Fort Drum, a son, Mateo Benjamin Rafael.
HURST — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 23, 2021, to Isabelle and Christian Hurst, Carthage, a son, Baker James.
LANE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 23, 2021, to Briana Vigneault and Anthony Lane, Watertown, a daughter, Wrenly Storm.
LOPEZ — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 29, 2021, to Christian and Amy Lopez, Fort Drum, a daughter, Cassandra Rylie.
LUGO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 21, 2021, to Dana and Theodore Lugo, Evans Mills, a son, Silas Michael.
OWLETT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 26, 2021, to Baylea and Brandon Owlett, Fort Dtum, a daughter, Ivory Grace.
PREDMORE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 20, 2021, to Tiffany and Joshua Predmore, Watertown, a son, Carlisle.
ROSS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 22, 2021, to Amanda and Brandon Ross, Watertown, a daughter, Evianna Grace.
STIESI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 26, 2021, to Cassandra and Alex Stiesi, Fort Drum, a son, Jamesen Thomas.
VINCENT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 26, 2021, to Sydney Vincent, Watertown, a son, Miles Joseph.
WILLIAMS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 27, 2021, to Emmaleigh Gray and Thorn Williams, Theresa, a son, Asher Gray.
WOOD — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 28, 2021, to Thomas Wood and Brittany Austin, Carthage, a son, Kohen Foster.
YOUNG — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 28, 2021, to Severin and Natasha Young, Harrisville, a son, Finnegan Leigh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.