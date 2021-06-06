Births
AHMER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 23, 2021, to Suzanne and Tony Ahmer, Fort Drum , a son, Mounir.
BEAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 23, 2021, to Tedra and Tyler Bean, Mannsville, a son, Codi Jane.
DRAKE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 18, 2021, to Cheyenne and Cole Drake, Watertown, a son, Cole Marcus Allen.
EISENHAUER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 24, 2021, to Melissa Boss and Jordan Eisenhauer, Chaumont, a daughter, Annabelle Mae.
FIGUEROA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 24, 2021, to Katie McCormack and Jonathan Figueroa Herrera, Fort Drum, a daughter, Ophelia Aniela.
FRANK — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 25, 2021, to Wesley Frank and Jessica Deleel, Potsdam, a daughter, Abigail Catherine.
FULLER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 27, 2021, to Brooke and Nicholas Fuller, Castorland, a son, Brentley Blaise.
KEECH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 21, 2021, to Shantell and Kevin Keech, Watertown, a son, Grayson Michael.
KNIGHT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 22, 2021, to Ariel Lussier and Alger Knight, Redwood, a son, Jackson Ray.
MATTISON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 26, 2021, to Jayda Jobson and Kenrick Mattison, Watertown, a daughter, Kehlani Jhene.
MCDONOUGH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 26, 2021, to Rebecca and Eamonn McDonough, Fort Drum, a daughter, Reese Isla.
MOLLISON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 24, 2021, to Christina Hall and Dr. Scott Mollison, Watertown, a daughter, Adriana Margaret June.
PATTERSON — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 26, 2021, to Justin Patterson and Holly Aschenbrenner, Heuvelton, a daughter, Emmaline Anne.
SOPER — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 26, 2021, to Tyler and Azela Soper, Edwards, a son, Sherman.
STARK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 22, 2021, to Jessica and Arthur Stark, LaFargeville, a daughter, Jemma Rose.
STEPHENSON — In Carthage Area Hospital, May 29, 2021, to Cody Stephenson and Merissa Mackey, Brownville, a son, Carter Thomas.
THOMPSON — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 24, 2021, to Tiara Allena nd Patrick Thompson, Gouverneur, a son, Oliver Eli.
TURNER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 25, 2021, to Sara and James Turner, Fort Drum, a son, Colton Charles.
WHITEHOUSE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 23, 2021, to Carrie Viscanti and Sean Whitehouse, Black River, a daughter, Ellie LeAnn.
WILCOX — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 23, 2021, to Jennifer and Matthew Wilcox, Deferiet, a daughter, Kadance Grey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.