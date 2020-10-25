Births
AMBROSE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 7, 2020, to Vanessa Foster and Erick Ambrose, Watertown, a daughter, Scarlette Rose.
ANDREWS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 8, 2020, to McKenzie Rosado, Watertown, a daughter, Isadora Rose.
BAKER — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Oct. 9, 2020, to Gregory and Autumn Baker, Gouverneur, twin son, Tripp Lawson, and daughter, Blakesley Nash.
BISHOP — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 7, 2020, to Cianna and Stanley Bishop, Alexandria bay, a son, Stanley Ridge.
CHEEVER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 7, 2020, to Angela and James Cheever, a daughter, Jennalyn Adelaida.
CONTRERAS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 10, 2020, to Ciel and Rafael Contreras, Cape Vincent, a son, Evan Daniel.
DAVIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 9, 2020, to Rachel and Fernando Davis, a son, Carlous Eugene.
DICKINSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 9, 2020, to Karla and Conor Dickinson, Henderson, a son, Benjamin Lucas.
DODD — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Sept. 26, 2020, to Kimberly Distasio and Trevor Dodd, Colton, a son, Carson James Kamalei.
DUVALL — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Oct. 2, 2020, to Charles and Jennifer Duvall, Malone, a daughter, Naomi A.
FORNEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 7, 2020, to Melissa and Travis Forney, Carthage, a daughter, Ailah May.
FORNEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 10, 2020, to Vanessa Forney, Carthage, a son, Calix Matthew.
GAYNE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 12, 2020, to Katie and Justin Gayne, Adams, a son, Emmett Michael.
GERSTENSCHLAGER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 7, 2020, to Katelyn Gerstenschlager, Watertown, a son, Ashton James.
GRANT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 9, 2020, to Katelynn Shannon and Daniel Grant, Watertown, a son, Connor Daniel.
GRIM — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 7, 2020, to Melissa and Ryan Grim, Fort Drum, twin daughters, Elliana Raegan and Ensley Raechel.
HAGERMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 8, 2020, to Haley and Matthew Hagerman, Fort Drum, a son, Crew Thayer.
HAWN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 14, 2020, to Kyle Hawn and Alyssa Patchin, Alexandria Bay, a daughter, Octavia Marie.
KNAPP — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 18, 2020, to Edward Knapp and Theresa Ingro, Lowville, a son, Edward Arnold Jr.
MCDONALD — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Oct. 13, 2020, to Kylie Corscadden and Jacob McDonald, Richville, a son, Ryken Douglas.
MCGRATH — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Oct. 11, 2020, to Adam and Lauran McGrath, a son, Benjamin.
PECK — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Oct. 9, 2020, to Sierra Deshane and Tyler Peck, Madrid, a daughter, Novah Rain.
SMITH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 7, 2020, to Madison and Jayden Smith, Watertown, a son, Logan Robert.
STEINER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 8, 2020, to Kaitlyn and Forrest Steiner, Watertown, a son, Irvin Robert.
SUCHNICKI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 12, 2020, to Beethanie and Mark Suchnicki, Lacona, a son, Liam Oliver Fredrick.
TOLAND — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 8, 2020, to Miranda and Kevin Toland, Hammond, a daughter, Harper Reign.
TUCK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 11, 2020, to Alyssa and Davis Tuck, Fort Drum, a daughter, Sage Ophelia.
ZIPKEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 6, 2020, to Stacy Zipkey, Theresa, a daughter, Jean Lily.
