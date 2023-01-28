Births
ACOSTA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 18, 2023, to Mikeshia and Henry Acosta, Fort Drum, a daughter, Gianna Brielle.
BECKWITH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 21, 2023, to Abigail and Jacob Beckwith, Evans Mills, a son, Macerick Campbell.
BENALLIE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 19, 2023, to Brianna and Jephennuh Benallie, Fort Drum, a daughter, Willow Jade.
BISHOP — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 18, 2023, to Cianna and Stanley Bishop, Alexandria Bay, a daughter, Azurley Anne.
CARNEGIE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 19, 2023, to Rebecca and Scott Carnegie, LaFargeville, a daughter, Lilliana Wilson.
CHITOU — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 18, 2023, to Dalmice Kahoui and Babatounde Chitou, Watertown, a daughter, Asmaa Waritha.
DELANEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 18, 2023, to Meghan and Tyler Delaney, Copenhagen, a daughter, Bristol Shea.
DOLAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 19, 2023, to Mariah and Shane Dolan, LaFargeville, a daughter, Sophia Florence-Rae.
DROHAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 17, 2023, to Kelsie Rose and Anthony Micheals, Evans Mills, a daughter, Charlotte Wren.
GREENE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 19, 2023, to Alice Malabanan and Robert Greene, Watertown, a daughter, Alexandra Judith.
MAROLF — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 19, 2023, to Travis and Casandra Marolf, Croghan, a son, Waylon Jody.
MAUGER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 16, 2023, to Marcia and Robert Mauger III, Watertown a son, Titus Levi.
PAIGE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 17, 2023, to Nicole Phillips and Joseph Paige, Watertown, a son, Ivan Johnathan.
PEREZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 18, 2023, to Amber and Isaac Perez, Fort Drum, a son, Matteo Mack.
PERRY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 21, 2023, to Abbigail and Kyle Perry, Lacona, a son, Kolbie Groff.
TENNANT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 30, 2023, to Rebekah Babcock and Dakota Tennant, Carthage, a daughter, River Rae.
